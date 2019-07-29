Philippines - Earthquake update (NDRMC, DSWD, Philippine Red Cross) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jul 2019 — View Original
- Additional damage has been reported by the national authorities following two earthquakes of 5.9 M and 5.4 M in the Batanes archipelago on 27 July.
- As of 29 July, 8 are dead, 63 people have been injured and 1 is missing in Itbayat Island (Batanes Province). Approximately 3,000 people were affected and displaced on Itbayat Island. 15 houses were damaged, as well as 2 schools and 2 health facilities.
- Food and relief supplies are being distributed to the affected families.