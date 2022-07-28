Philippines - Earthquake, update (GDACS, USGS, NDRRMC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2022)

After a strong earthquake of 7.0M at a depth of 10 km occurred on 27 July in the area of Abra province (Cordillera administrative region, northern Luzon, northern Philippines) the number of casualties has increased and more damage was reported across the affected area.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports, as of 28 July, four fatalities, 131 injured people, more than 1,800 evacuated people (of which 567 across 21 evacuation centres) and a total of 12,945 affected people across Ilocos, and Cordillera administrative regions. In addition, NDRRMC reports 868 damaged houses, five damaged bridges and over 20 damaged roads.
DG ECHO partners have started rapid assessments in the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Abra, Mountain Province, and continue providing information on the situation. DG ECHO Manila office will start an assessment in the affected areas on 29 July 2022, with support mobilised by DG ECHO Bangkok office.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Luzon island.