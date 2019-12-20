20 Dec 2019

Philippines - Earthquake update (GDACS, USGS, NDRRMC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Dec 2019
  • According to National Authorities, as of 20 December, the death toll stands at 11 while 1 person is still missing and 209 have been injured after the 6.8 M earthquake in Davao del Sur Province (Davao Region, Mindanao Island).
  • The same source reports 40,443 displaced (21,457 sheltered in 31 evacuation centres) and 137,271 affected in the Regions of Davao and Caraga. In addition, 14,172 houses and 378 schools have been damaged.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over the affected area.

