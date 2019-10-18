18 Oct 2019

Philippines - Earthquake update (GDACS, USGS, NDRRMC, DROMIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Oct 2019 View Original
  • Following the 6.4 M earthquake in North Cotabato Province (Mindanao Island, southern Philippines) on 16 October, the number of fatalities has increased to 5 and 89 people are injured.
  • According to the national authorities, as of 18 October, 202 people have been displaced, 3,068 affected and at least 337 houses damaged.
  • 497 aftershocks have been recorded and several landslides were triggered by the main seismic event, causing damage to houses and infrastructure.
  • Authorities continue to monitor the effects of the earthquake and emergency teams will be deployed to the affected area.

