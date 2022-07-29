Philippines - Earthquake - update ( GDACS, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2022)

The number of the casualties has increased following the 7.0 M earthquake which occurred on 27 July in Abra province (northern Philippines).

On 29 July, a series of aftershocks of magnitude up to 3.7 M have been reported over the affected area.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), six people died, four are still missing, and 136 have been injured. In addition, 7,331 people have been displaced, more than 79,260 affected, and 1,583 houses damaged across Ilocos region and Cordillera administrative region.

On 29-30 July, moderate rain is forecast over northern Luzon. A general flood advisory is in effect for Abra province.