30 Oct 2019

Philippines - Earthquake update (GDACS, NDRRMC, DSWD, PAGASA, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original
  • Following the 6.6 M earthquake near Tulunan (Cotabato Province, Mindanao Island) on 29 October, 5 people are dead, 394 people are injured, and 2 are still missing.
  • 3,505 people are sheltering in evacuation centres, and more than 8,000 people have been affected by the event.
  • Infrastructural damage was reported to 133 different sites, including 94 schools, forcing the suspension of classes in 31 municipalities.
  • Earthquake-induced landslides and floods affected Maguindanao and Davao del Sur provinces following damage sustained to the dyke near Buluan-Paglat river.
  • Building and infrastructural damage caused by the initial 16 October earthquake was further aggravated by yesterday's quake, according to initial assessments by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

