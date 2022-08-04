The Philippines - Earthquake update (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2022)

Following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Northern Philippines, Abra Province, on 27 July 2022, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported the number of affected people has increased to 443,152 (up by 21,424 people in the last 24 hours) and 63,303 displaced persons as of 4 August 2022. The number of people in need are expected to continue rising as damage assessments reach areas so far inaccessible.

During the last 24 hours, 117 aftershocks were recorded out of a total of 2,484 aftershocks according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It was also reported that 30,066 houses and 1,476 public structures and facilities were damaged.

Results of the United Nations and NGO coordinated assessment is being discussed in a Humanitarian Country Team meeting on 4 August.