The Philippines - Earthquake - Update (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2022)

Following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Abra Province in the northern Philippines on 27 July 2022, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 421,728 affected people and 65,858 displaced persons as of 3 August 2022. The number of people in need is expected to continue rising in the coming days as damage assessments are still ongoing.
During the last 24 hours, 165 aftershocks were recorded out of a total of 2,367, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It was also reported that 28,788 houses and 1,473 public infrastructure assets, including 177 health facilities, were damaged.