The Philippines - Earthquake update (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2022)

Following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake on 27 July 2022, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported an increase to 448,990 affected people and 51,238 displaced persons as of 5 August 2022. Less than 5% of the displaced persons are in evacuation centres. Continuous rain due to a Low-Pressure Area adds a further layer of distress for families in makeshift tents. 30,285 houses and 1,477 public facilities and structures have been damaged while some areas still remain inaccessible.

During the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported 143 aftershocks, with 2,627 aftershocks registered thus far.