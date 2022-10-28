The Philippines - Earthquake update and Tropical Storm NALGAE (Paeng) (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, DSWD DROMIC, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2022)

The number of earthquake-affected people in Abra province (northern Luzon) has risen to 147 378 and continues to rise. Around 6 684 houses and 223 public infrastructures have been damaged across 50 cities and municipalities in 5 provinces.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm NALGAE (known as Paeng in the Philippines) is moving towards eastern Visayas (central Philippines). On 28 October its centre was located about 310 km east of Samar Island, with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h.

NALGAE is expected to approach eastern Visayas and the south-eastern part of Luzon, and may make landfall in Catanduanes on 28 October, as a Tropical Storm. After that, it is forecast to pass close to Manila on 29 October, with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h.