Philippines - Earthquake update and tropical cyclone TWENTYSIX (DG ECHO, GDACS, NDRRMC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2022)

Whilst still suffering from the impact of a 7M earthquake three months ago, another 6.4M earthquake occurred on 25 October at 14.49 UTC (22.59 local time) in Abra Province (northern Luzon, northern Philippines). National authorities report 44 injured, 341 displaced people and more than 61,500 affected across the Regions of Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley, and 1,821 houses damaged

DG ECHO Partners are in the province of Abra and conducted assessment in affected communities particularly in Intensity VII areas. New impacts have been noted in the Municipalities of Lacub, Tayum, San Quintin, and the epicentre Lagayan.

DG ECHO offices in Manila and Bangkok continue to monitor the situation.