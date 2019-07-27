Philippines - Earthquake (Provincial Disaster Response Office, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2019)

Beginning at 23:37 UTC two earthquakes of magnitudes 5.9M and 5.7M struck the Batanes archipelago in the northern part of the Philippines. According to regional authorities and media, at least eight people have been killed and up to 60 injured. Several buildings have been damaged and some have collapsed. The most affected location was the town of Itbayat with a population of 2,800 inhabitants. Aftershocks continue and nearly half the island’s population have been advised not to return to their homes. The National Disaster Agency was sending medical and rescue teams to the islands, where the rescue efforts are currently ongoing. The military deployed an aircraft to send supplies and evacuate the injured.