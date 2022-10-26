Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, PHIVOLCS, NDRRMC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2022)

An earthquake of 6.4M at a depth of 27 km occurred on 25 October at 14.49 UTC (22.50 local time) in Abra Province (Cordillera Administrative Region, northern Philippines). The epicentre was located about 13 km south-east of Lagayan Municipality. A series of aftershocks have been recorded in the area.

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 108,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 845,000 people to strong shaking.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) started assessing the extent of impact caused by the earthquake, reporting at least five injured people in Lagayan Municipality. Media report that patients were evacuated from a hospital in Batac city, about 60 km north of the epicentre. Power outages affected a number of municipalities across northern Philippines, while authorities have announced the suspension of classes and of public activities in Abra Province.