Philippines
Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, PHIVOLCS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2020)
- An earthquake of 6.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in the Samar Sea 9 km off the southeastern coast of Masbate Island (Bicol Region, central Philippines) on 18 August at 00.03 UTC (08.03 local time).
- The epicentre was approximately 13,5 km east of Cataingan Town (Masbate Province). Up to 120,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 349,000 to strong shaking.
- According to initial reports, at least one person has died and houses, buildings and roads have been damaged, particularly in Cataingan Town.