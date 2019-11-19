Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Nov 2019 — View Original
- An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 13 km hit Bukidnon Province (Mindanao Island) on 18 November at 13:22 UTC (21:22 local time). The epicentre was approximately 2 km northwest of Kadingilan Municipality (Bukidnon Province, northern Mindanao).
- This is the fifth strong earthquake that hit Mindanao between October and November. Up to 193,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 585,000 to strong shaking.
- According to media reports, 4 people have been injured and 80 families evacuated. Several houses and buildings have been damaged and classes were suspended in both public and private schools in the cities of Cotabato, Maramag, Quezon and Valencia.
- The authorities are conducting the damage assessment and deployed rescue teams to help the affected people.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over Bukidnon Province.