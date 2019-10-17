17 Oct 2019

Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original

  • An earthquake of 6.4 M at a depth of 14 km occurred in North Cotabato province (Mindanao island, southern Philippines) on 16 October at 11.37 UTC. The epicentre was approximately 30 km north-west of Koronadal City (Cotabato province), and 7 km east-northeast of Columbio Town (Sultan Kudarat Province).

  • Two aftershocks of magnitude 5.3 M and 4.9 M were recorded, USGS PAGER estimates that up to 121,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 2,150,000 to strong shaking.

  • Media report 4 deaths and more than 60 people injured in Tulunan, North Cotabato, and in Magsaysay and Digos in Davao del Sur. In addition, 29 buildings, including houses, schools and hospitals, have been damaged.

  • Response operations and damage assessment are ongoing.

  • Schools in the region have been closed today for structural assessments.

