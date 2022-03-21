Philippines
Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 March 2022)
- An earthquake of 5.3 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in central Leyte Island (Eastern Visayas Region, central Philippines) on 20 March at 16.39 UTC (21 March at 00.39 local time). The epicentre was located in the Burauen Municipality approximately 3 km south-west of Burauen City and 30 km south-west of Tacloban City.
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least four aftershocks of magnitude from 3.3 M to 5.0 M have been recorded in the area.
- According to media reports, some material damage has been reported in Burauen Municipality. The authorities are providing the damage assessment.