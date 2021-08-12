Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2021)

An earthquake of 7.1 M at a depth of 66 km occurred 56 km off of the south-eastern coast of Mindanao (southern Philippines) on 11 Aug at 17.46 UTC (12 Aug at 01.46 local time). The epicentre was 78 km southeast of Mati City (Davao Oriental Province, Davao Region).

A small tsunami of 5 cm was recorded. Three aftershocks with a magnitude up to 5.4M have been registered in the area. Up to 12,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 685,000 to strong shaking.