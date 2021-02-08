Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, PHIVOLCS, USGS, NDRRMC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 February 2021)

An earthquake of 6.0 M at a depth of 16 km occurred in Davao del Sur Province (Mindanao Island, southern Philippines) on 7 February at 4.22 UTC. The epicentre was located in the outskirts of Bansalan Municipality. A foreshock of 4.8 M at a depth of 11 km was recorded in the area in the early morning of 7 February.

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 246,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and more than 1 million people to strong shaking.

According to initial reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC), the earthquake injured 15 people in Cotabato Province and at least 45 individuals from Davao Del Sur have been displaced. Damage to houses and infrastructure have been reported across Davao Del Sur and Cotabato and eight minor landslides occurred in Cotabato.

Local authorities have mobilised response teams to conduct an assessment in the area and provide support to those affected.

Locally moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over Mindanao on 8-9 February.