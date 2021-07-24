Philippines
Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, PHIVOLCS, NDRRMC, DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2021)
- An earthquake of 6.7 M at a depth of 112 km occurred approximately 23 km south of the Catalagan Municipality in the Province of Batangas on 24 July at 04.48 local time (UTC +8). It was felt in Calapan City and Puerto Galera in the province of Oriental Mindoro; in Sablayan and Magsaysay in Occidental Mindoro; and in Carmona and Dasmariñas City, in the province of Cavite.
- Initial reports by local government units indicate that landslides have caused road blockages in the towns of Agoncillo and Bauan in Batangas. Some public infrastructure such as schools and market buildings suffered minor damages. A number of shelters in Batangas and Occidental Mindoro provinces are damaged. These communities are currently also experiencing heavy rains due to the Southwest monsoon.
- DG ECHO partners are monitoring the impact to the affected population, especially in the areas in Batangas where there are also volcanic activities.