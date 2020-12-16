Philippines - Earthquake (GDACS, media, USGS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2020)

On 15 December at 23.21 UTC, an 6.1 M earthquake at a depth of 27 km occurred offshore close to the southern coast of Mindanao Island. The epicentre was located approximately 21 km south of Sarangani Municipality (Sarangani Island) and 70 km south-east of Glan Municipality (southern Mindanao Island).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 54,000 people were exposed to moderate shaking. An aftershock of 4.5 M has been recorded 78 km north-west of the main event.