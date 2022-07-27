Philippines - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, PHIVOLCS, DSWD DROMIC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2022)

A magnitude 7,0 earthquake hit northern Philippines at 08:43hr (UTC +8) 27 July 2022, severely affecting the provinces of Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya. The epicenter was at 17km depth of focus resulting in a shallow earthquake of intensity 7 (very devastating) and intensity 6 (devastating) in 4 areas and intensity 5 in various localities including some in Metropolitan Manila. Landslides are reported. At least six national road networks are not passable. Baguio City reports disruption of their water system.
Reports from the national police and local government show at least three people dead. At least three major hospitals, Northern Benguet State Hospital, Abra Provincial Hospital, and Baguio General Hospital have reported a number of injured people waiting to be served outside the hospital premises. Displacement has been noted in various localities but still with no official reports. Rescue and retrieval operations are prioritized.
DG ECHO Manila and Bangkok offices are monitoring the situation, DG ECHO partners are present on the ground in the affected areas and are providing first-hand localised information.