Philippines - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2019)

An earthquake of 6.6 M, at a depth of 15 km, struck Cotabato Province (Mindanao Island) on 29 October at 1.04 UTC, approximately 17 km east of Tulunan (Cotabato Province) and 19 km west-northwest of Bansalan (Davao del Sur Province). Two aftershocks of magnitude 5.8 M and 5.0 M were also recorded. Up to 494,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 2,379,000 to strong shaking.

According to media reports, 2 people have died in Davao del Sur and South Cotabato provinces. 30 people were injured in South Cotabato and more than a dozen in Cotabato and Cagayan de Oro. Buildings have been damaged and schools closed in cities close to the epicentre. As aftershocks persist, there are additional concerns surrounding the possible impact on shelters housing those affected by the 16 October earthquake that killed 7 and injured 215.

Assessments are being conducted, with a focus on the most vulnerable households. DG ECHO will continue to monitor the situation.