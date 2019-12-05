Philippines: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mindanao Earthquakes Rapid Assessment - Davao del Sur and North Cotabato | 25 November 2019, Report No. 4

SITUATION

Three major earthquakes hit North Cotabato on 16, 29 and 31 October 2019, at 6.3, 6.6 and 6.5 magnitudes, respectively. According to the latest DSWD-DROMIC report (Report # 29), 66,811 families or 326,816 persons have been a!ected and 38,739 houses are damaged (23,321 totally destroyed and 15,461 partially damaged). 21,943 families or 105,591 persons are displaced. 77 DSWD-listed IDP sites host 9,941 families or 45,816 persons and 12,002 families or 59,775 persons are otherwise displaced.

The fourth week since the beginning of the emergency has seen more aftershocks as well as heavy rain. The latter further highlights the necessity of upgrading the deteriorating shelters made from the plastic sheeting initially distributed to minimize the IDPs’ exposure to the elements as well as improving site lay-out and planning to design and locate shelters and site facilities with long-term displacement in mind.

METHODOLOGY

This DTM report refers to the third round of site assessments conducted in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur from 18 to 23 November 2019. IOM deployed 3 enumerators included among 3 mobile CCCM support teams to roll out the DTM. Coordination was done with the local government of North Cotabato and Davao del Sur, as well as DSWD Regions XI and XII, and P/M/ CDRRMOs. Key informant interviews and focus group discussions in the assessed sites are the main data sources. 29 sites were assessed for this report.

GENERAL FINDINGS & RECOMMENDATIONS

Camp Coordination and Camp Management

• In Magsaysay and Tulunan, advocacy for government recognition of spontaneous sites and ad interim direct site-management by other CCCM actors.

• In Makilala and Kidapawan, technical assistance (site planning and lay-out, coordination with service providers) for government-designated camp managers

• 12 out of all 45 DTM-assessed sites (Rounds 1-3) are identi"ed for relocation or decongestion. Support LGUs in land negotiation and site planning and layout.

• 15 out of all 45 DTM-assessed sites (Rounds 1-3) host ethnic minorities mostly from the B’laan and Bagobo tribes. Ensure par ticipation and representation while respecting indigenous culture and coping mechanisms.

Shelter

Find durable shelter options (short term: shelter-grade tarps; long term: transitional shelters) for displacement of at least 12 months.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

• More safe water sources

• Proper latrines and bathing cubicles

• Hygiene promotion

Health

Psychosocial support interventions for adults as well as for children while ground-shaking recurs and uncertainty and anxiety related to prolonged displacement remains.

Livelihood

Uncertainty of return for many IDPs impacts livelihood.

Livelihood skills inventories and referral to possible stakeholders are recommended.