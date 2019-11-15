15 Nov 2019

Philippines: Displacement Tracking Matrix - Mindanao Earthquakes Rapid Assessment - Region XI and XII Situation Report | 13 November 2019 • Report No. 3

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.89 MB)

SITUATIONER

Three major earthquakes hit North Cotabato on 16, 29 and 31 October 2019, at 6.3, 6.6 and 6.5 magnitudes, respectively.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that aftershocks are expected over the coming days and weeks. Intensity VII was felt in Kidapawan City, Tulunan, M’lang and Makilala in North Cotabato;
Magsaysay and Digos City in Davao del Sur. Authorities are implementing forced evacuation of areas undergoing safety assessment by PHIVOLCS and MGB. According to DROMIC and NDRRMC reports, most of the a!ected population vacated their houses whether or not damage is visible for fear of compromised structural integrity. DSWD-DROMIC reports indicate that half of the displaced population stay in makeshift shelters within their home lots while the rest occupy evacuation centers and spontaneous sites. Most evacuation centers are in schools which are set to be reclaimed for use of students beginning the second week of November. Temporary learning spaces are being built on open school grounds for this purpose.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

