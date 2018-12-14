Philippines: Displacement Dashboard, Mindanao, Issue no. 53: October 2018

The Mindanao Displacement Dashboard is a monthly publication of the Protection Cluster in Mindanao, Philippines which is co-led by UNHCR with the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This publication aims to provide an overview of the protection environment related to displacement incidents in Mindanao during each month. Data on displacement incidents was collected with the support of Protection Cluster members in Mindanao.

POST-MARAWI SIEGE RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION

As of12 October 2018, the latest validated and adjusted figures from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported a total of 63,881 families have already returned, while 15,117 families are still displaced. Out of this, 1,958 families are inside evacuation centers (including transfer areas Sarimanok 1&2) and 11,754 families are home-based IDPs. Another 1,405 families are in Transitional Shelters (Sagonsongan, Bakwit Village, Angat Buhay, Bahay Pag-asa). Twenty-one (21) evacuation centers are still open, of which six (6) are in Lanao Del Norte and fifteen (15) are in Lanao Del Sur.

After several postponements, the groundbreaking ceremony at the Most Affected Area (MAA) in Marawi City pushed through on 30 October 2018, signaling the start of rehabilitation efforts within the former main battleground. Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) said that debris-clearing (the first of five phases of the rehabilitation process) is due to begin “immediately” after the ceremony.

According to the National Housing Authority, the total cost of the entire MAA rehabilitation project amounts to around Php 15 billion. Despite what was earlier announced, President Duterte was unable to participate in the event as he was visiting the other identified sites for transitional shelters in Barangay Boganga and within the MAA.

Marawi durable solutions updates

On 30 October, UNHCR met with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to discuss in detail the arrangements for the processing of birth certificates for the Marawi birth registration initiative. Both agencies have agreed that the submission of documents will entail an individual payment for verification to be covered by UNHCR. This meeting was facilitated by OCHA.

To date, UNHCR has reached a total of 12,050 individuals for the project. Of this figure, supporting documents for the first batch comprising 3,409 names were sent to the Manila Country Office for transmittal to the PSA on 6 November for verification of negative birth record. The target for transmitting the last batch is on 7 November, with the scheduled rollout of the one-stop shops to start on the third week of November.

Also to date, 630 grievances and concerns have been transmitted from 10 helpdesks operating in Lanao del Sur. Needs and issues commonly raised by the lDPs include lack of food assistance and livelihood support and the need for compensation for damaged properties. UNHCR continues to refer these concerns to the proper agencies involved for their action. On 31 October, IIigan hub staff paid a courtesy visit to the new Chief of Staff of the city mayor of Marawi, who was briefed on the process of the grievance mechanism, and whose main concern was how the local government unit of Marawi would be able to respond to the grievances lodged.