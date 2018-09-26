Philippines: Displacement Dashboard, Mindanao, Issue no. 51: August 2018

The Mindanao Displacement Dashboard is a monthly publication of the Protection Cluster in Mindanao, Philippines which is co-led by UNHCR with the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This publication aims to provide an overview of the protection environment of displacement incidents in Mindanao for each month. Displacement incidents were collected with the support of Protection Cluster members in Mindanao.

POST-MARAWI SIEGE RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION

As of 22 August 2018, a total of 64,364 families have already returned, while 12,608 families are still displaced, according to the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Regional Subcommittee on Health and Social Welfare. Of these, 1,674 families are inside evacuation centers and 10,934 families are home-based IDPs. Twenty-three (23) evacuation centers are still open, of which eight (8) are in Lanao Del Norte and fifteen (15) are in Lanao Del Sur.

On 15 August, UNHCR presented results ofthe IDP Profiling project to representatives of government agencies and members of the Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT). UNHCR will share with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) details regarding the recorded Unaccompanied/Separated Children among the population profiled, for validation and review. The Health Sector co -Ied by the World Health Organization (WHO) will also explore the possibility of fielding a survey through UNHCR’s lnfocast.

Meanwhile, coordination with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhiIHeaIth) for the upcoming second wave of ID issuance to IDPs is ongoing. For the IDs to go beyond the purpose of identification and actually extend health insurance benefits to the holder, members must pay premiums that run up to Php2,400/ USD50. UNHCR broached the possibility of PhilHeaIth waiving the payment, which UNHCR is unable to cover given constraints in the budget. Though PhilHealth remains committed to the project, it expressed that it cannot commit to the payment of premiums.

During the MHT meeting in Iligan City on August 24, MHT members shared updates on their responses to various humanitarian/ protection issues. The Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) cluster will work with the Armed Forces to provide water in Sagonsongan transitory site. The members also recommended that advocacy be conducted with the Marawi local government unit (LGU) to include the MHT clusters during planning of permanent housing. The Cash Working Group recently conducted a training on market assessment. The Livelihood cluster is working with local government to address IDPs’ current needs related to economic security. Mental health issues being monitored could be referred to the Health cluster.

Marawi durable solutions updates

The City government of Marawi is currently developing two new transitory sites in Boganga and Mipaga for 1,000 families. By end of September, the local government will allocate these two sites for IDPs currently staying in the remaining eight evacuation centers in Lanao del Norte.

The Department of Finance earlier said it was targeting to raise some P40 billion through the issuance of bonds for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the city. Results of a government survey showed that 40 percent of Marawi residents believed President Rodrigo Duterte was not concerned with the situation in Marawi City. Following this, Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) issued a statement acknowledging the sentiments of Marawi residents and reiterating that the rehabilitation will be finished by December 2021.

The Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Plan and budget have already been approved, but PHPiO billion in allocated funds have not been released yet, pending compliance with new requirements from the Office of the President. Separate development plans have been drafted for the most affected areas (24 barangays or “ground zero”), and negotiations are on-going with developers. Only government facilities will be rebuilt; private properties will not be involved. The government is targeting the closure of 23 evacuation centers within the year. Construction of temporary and permanent shelters is also ongoing. TFBM is currently focusing on livelihood projects, through convergence with organizations/agencies with projects/ interventions and proper beneficiary identification. Meanwhile, concerns from IDPs still persist. Consultations in many forms have been conducted, and TFBM is hopeful that the establishment of the Management Information System and the ongoing lDP profiling will help address some of these concerns.