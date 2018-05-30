Philippines: Displacement Dashboard, Mindanao, Issue no. 47: April 2018
The Mindanao Displacement Dashboard is a monthly publication of the Protection Cluster in Mindanao, Philippines which is co-led by UNHCR with the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This publication aims to provide an overview of the protection environment of displacement incidents in Mindanao for each month. Displacement incidents were collected with the support of Protection Cluster members in Mindanao.
POST-MARAWI SIEGE RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION
According to Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), as of 24 April 2018, there are 45 evacuation centers (ECs) still open, housing 1,248 families across the Lanao provinces. A total of 41,004 IDP families are home-based, making a grand total of 42,252 families still displaced.
Humanitarian assistance for IDPs, both in evacuation centres and home-based settings is still a cause for concern. In most barangays, IDPs continue to raise the lack of food and water supply. The last food ration they received was months ago. IDPs who have not received humanitarian assistance rely on the assistance provided by their relatives. They also have no access to concrete information and just rely on the information (often unverified) passed on by neighbours.
Housing, land, and property (HLP) updates
Kambisita (go-and-see visit) updates: Visits to the most affected areas (Kambisita) continue. According to TFBM, a total of 4,947 families have participated in the kambisita / home visitation in the most affected areas. On a visiting mission, protection actors noted the lack of military markings separating cleared and uncleared portions of the barangays for kambisita, which can pose a security risk. The lack of standby health facilities in case of emergency was also raised as an issue.
Transitory and permanent shelters: So far, a total of 801 temporary housing units in Sagonsongan transitory site (TS) are awarded. Sixty (60) temporary learning spaces (TLS) in Sagonsongan are currently under construction. Meanwhile, in Sarimanok tent city, there are now 180 families occupying the tents in the area. This includes 53 families who “unofficially” transferred, as not being in the validated list of LGU Marawi. Heavy rains caused substantial damage to the tents in Sarimanok tent city. Around 27 tents were totally destroyed, requiring the transfer of the affected IDPs to the Marawi City Hall. Protection issues still persist in the sites, especially with regard to insufficient WASH facilities.
Community-initiated Tent City in Guimba, Marawi: There are 50 families temporarily staying in tents at Barangay Guimba, Marawi City. These IDPs come from Kadingilan Pacalundo EC (Baloi) and other places (those that that are home-based). Some IDPs had stayed with their relatives prior to the installation and provision of tents. The tents were provided by Balay Mindanaw Foundation, Inc. (BMFI). Other IDP families also intend to come and stay at the site. The TFBM is aware of the site as they helped in sourcing out the tents. Staff from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWO)-Marawi are also aware of the site but according to the IDPs they have no information if a camp manager will be sent to the site. Records/registration (DAFAC) of IDPs are still on their previous host municipalities like Baloi and Iligan. At the moment, the IDPs are using the toilets in the neighbouring houses. Their nearest water source is the river, which is 15-20 minutes away from the tents. There are no communal kitchens, and IDPs are cooking near the tents or at the kitchen of their relatives. There is no electricity supply, and sanitary facilities are in uncleared areas far from the sites, which poses a security concern for IDPs in general and women especially.
Balik-Probinsya (return to the home province) Programme: 226 families from Iligan ECs availed of the BalikProbinsya Programme of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which is a program aimed to benefit IDPs who used to be renters and sharers in Marawi City and who want to resettle back to their original hometown.
Send-a-Family-Home Programme: 630 families were validated for the ‘’Send–a-Family-Home’’ Programme from all ECs in Lanao Del Norte and Lanao Del Sur. The programme is an initiative of the TFBM, which has a similar aim as the Balik-Probinsya – to help IDPs who have no property in Marawi to resettle back into their hometowns.