Philippines: Displacement Dashboard, Mindanao, Issue no. 47: April 2018

The Mindanao Displacement Dashboard is a monthly publication of the Protection Cluster in Mindanao, Philippines which is co-led by UNHCR with the Department of Social Welfare and Development. This publication aims to provide an overview of the protection environment of displacement incidents in Mindanao for each month. Displacement incidents were collected with the support of Protection Cluster members in Mindanao.

POST-MARAWI SIEGE RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION

According to Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), as of 24 April 2018, there are 45 evacuation centers (ECs) still open, housing 1,248 families across the Lanao provinces. A total of 41,004 IDP families are home-based, making a grand total of 42,252 families still displaced.

Humanitarian assistance for IDPs, both in evacuation centres and home-based settings is still a cause for concern. In most barangays, IDPs continue to raise the lack of food and water supply. The last food ration they received was months ago. IDPs who have not received humanitarian assistance rely on the assistance provided by their relatives. They also have no access to concrete information and just rely on the information (often unverified) passed on by neighbours.

Housing, land, and property (HLP) updates