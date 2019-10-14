14 Oct 2019

Philippines Disaster Preparedness Simulator

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (720.77 KB)

Mandy George and Estela Oliva

Project name: Disaster Preparedness Simulator
Project owner: Ania Design Lab
Release date: 2019
Locale: Philippines
URL: https://www.facebook.com/aniadesignlab/
XR medium: VR with smartphone
Hazards: Earthquake, typhoon, flood
Activity: Disaster drills and evacuations
Age group: 12+

#1 Project Background

The Disaster Preparedness Simulator is a virtual reality (VR) integrated disaster preparedness learning experience where users are immersed in disaster scenarios in a controlled environment. It has three experiences of different hazards - earthquake, flood and typhoon - and is specifically targeted at children as an integrated part of their disaster preparedness education in schools. It can also be used as a game to test disaster response knowledge.

The goal of the simulator, built in the Philippines specifically for the local context, is to enhance the disaster preparedness learning curriculum by using innovative learning platforms integrating reasoning and empathy in decision making. A pilot of the project has been rolled out, targeting eight secondary schools in rural communities up to 15 hours drive from Manila’s city centre. The simulations were designed using a highly participatory approach involving schools and local government. The design is fully localised to the Philippines context. The simulator was created by Ania Design Lab, a Filipino startup and learning innovation company that designs, develops, and delivers solutions working towards their vision of an educated Philippines. The project was funded by the Tuklas Innovation Lab, a Philippines startup implemented by a consortium of NGOs and funded by UK Aid, the Start Network, and the CDAC Network. Ania Design Lab is currently looking for further funding to scale up the project, building on the results of the pilot that worked towards understanding how to implement low-cost learning innovation technologies in the classroom.

