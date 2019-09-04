04 Sep 2019

Philippines: Dengue Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Update n°2 DREF n° MDRPH033

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

This operations update provides the latest details on the response activities of PRC and request for a two months extension of the DREF (from 24 October 2019 to 24 December 2019), with the same overall budget of CHF 149,557.

The overall dengue caseload and the death-toll in the Philippines is still on the rise. As such, by the 24 October, it’s probable that the same number of patients will keep coming to the hospitals. This means that the hospitals or at least some of them will continue to require the Dengue Medical Emergency Units (DEMU) support.

Moreover, the country is experiencing the effects of South West Monsoon (Habagat).

This mixed with the typhoon season may further intensify flooding and lead to a spike in the number of mosquitoes, resulting in more dengue cases. The extension will also allow for time to demobilize the DEMUs.

Hence, there is a request to extend the DREF by two months to continue to support the dengue epidemic in the Philippines. At this time, the costs of the extension can be absorbed within the original DREF budget

