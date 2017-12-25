Philippines: Deadly Tropical Storm Tembin displaces 70,000 people, leaves 100 casualties

As flashfloods and landslides brought by tropical storm Tembin (known locally as “Vinta”) left one hundred dead and over 70,000 people displaced in southern Philippines, continued rain could cause further suffering for survivors over the coming days.

Volunteers and search and rescue teams from the Philippine Red Cross have been on the ground in the affected areas, and are now working to reach people in need with water, food, and emergency shelter. Hot meals are being served, and welfare services provided in the evacuation centers, where over 50,000 people are staying after being evacuated prior to the landfall of the storm.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has released 31,000 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to finance the prepositioning of relief items for 1,000 families.

“People left everything behind when they fled for their lives. The Philippines Red Cross is now providing emergency health care, cash, water, sanitation and hygiene,” said Patrick Elliott, IFRC Operations and Programmes manager in the Philippines.

Additional teams consisting of technical specialists from the Philippines Red Cross national headquarters are heading to the worst affected areas to support assessments and delivering immediate assistance.