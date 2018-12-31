Philippines deadly storm and landslides kill more than 60

More than 60 people have died after a powerful storm struck the Philippines, with locals reportedly taken by surprise by its strength.

Storm Usman hit the Bicol region southeast of capital Manila on Saturday.

At least 17 people are missing and the death toll is expected to rise.

One official told AFP news agency that people did not take precautions as it was not classed as a typhoon under the government's alert system.

"People were overconfident because they were on vacation mode and there was no tropical cyclone warning," Bicol civil defence director Claudio Yucot said.

