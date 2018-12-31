31 Dec 2018

Philippines deadly storm and landslides kill more than 60

Report
from British Broadcasting Corporation
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original

More than 60 people have died after a powerful storm struck the Philippines, with locals reportedly taken by surprise by its strength.

Storm Usman hit the Bicol region southeast of capital Manila on Saturday.

At least 17 people are missing and the death toll is expected to rise.

One official told AFP news agency that people did not take precautions as it was not classed as a typhoon under the government's alert system.

"People were overconfident because they were on vacation mode and there was no tropical cyclone warning," Bicol civil defence director Claudio Yucot said.

Read more on the BBC

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.