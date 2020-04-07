Philippines: COVID-19 Response Call to Action

The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 in the Philippines calls for a whole-of-society response, one that takes advantage of the diverse skills, experiences and approaches of various in-country actors. Building on the principle of localization and in recognition of the complexity of this health emergency, this Call to Action aims for complementary action between local non-government organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), people’s organizations (POs) and faith-based organizations (FBOs), and national and regional efforts of the Government and humanitarian actors. It further calls to support local funds and enhance community engagement platforms trusted by at-risk communities, people in need and the affected population.