Philippines | COVID-19 Relief Action Report #1: Activities as of 13th April, 2020

Philippines (BTCF)- The following report summarizes Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) relief actions in the Philippines as of April 13.

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the Philippines with a total of 5,223 confirmed cases and 335 deaths, many regions initiated lockdown protocols from suspension of mass public transportation, restricted local and international travel to imposed home quarantine. Hospitals are also faced with depleting personal protective equipment and garments (PPE) as the pandemic continues to increase demand.

From 5 to 13 April, BTCF, in partnership with the local government, provided rice to over 18,000 households and donated over 68,800 PPEs to local hospitals, in the hope of ensuring the safety of front-line health professionals and keeping vulnerable communities safe and healthy through the pandemic.