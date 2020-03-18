Philippines
Philippines: COVID-19 Operational Presence: Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), As of 17 March 2020
The World Health Organization announced the COVID-19 as a pandemic. On 12 March, Philippine government raised COVID-19 alert system to Code Red sublevel 2 imposing community quarantine in NCR and on 16 March to the whole Luzon Island. The snapshot reflects the general location of Risk Communication and Community Engagement activities by members and partners of the Community of Practice on Community Engagement
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
