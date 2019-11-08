08 Nov 2019

Philippines - Cotobato Earthquake (DG ECHO, NDRRMC, OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Nov 2019 View Original
  • Today's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's report sees a 13% increase to the number affected to 260,286.This is mainly due to addition of newly assessed areas. 301 villages or Barangays affected and reported. There has been a threefold increase in M’lang municipality, following assessments to the areas affected by landslides in Sitio Biao.
  • Tulunan municipality, the epicentre of the earthquake, has seen a 39% increase in those affected. Local government officials are still conducting assessments in a number of villages which has led to an increase in figures.
  • According to local government authorities in Makilala and Tulunan, priority needs include temporary shelter such as plastic sheets, access to clean water and sanitation facilities, health assistance, and camp management. As food pack distribution is also limited, humanitarian food assistance is also likely to be critical in the coming days.
  • Calamity funds of local government units have been depleted and are running low in Muncipality of Makilala and Kidapawan City meaning that the national government will need to support local government units.

