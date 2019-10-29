29 Oct 2019

Philippines: Cotabato, Mindanao Earthquakes - Information bulletin

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 29 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (740.93 KB)

The situation

On Tuesday, 29 October 2019, a series of strong earthquakes struck Tulunan, Cotabato,
Mindanao. The first strong earthquake was recorded at 6.6 magnitude and was felt at 9:04 AM (local time), with 7km depth focus. A second significant earthquake was recorded at 6.1 magnitude and was felt at 10:42 AM with a 9km depth focus. As of 11:00 AM, there had been 23 earthquakes recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOCS).
PHILVOCS reports that the strongest intensity was intensity VII (destructive). Damages and aftershocks are expected.

In Davao City, all classes in public and private schools from kindergarten to post-graduate studies have been suspended. There are already unconfirmed reported damages to some infrastructures, such as, the Magsaysay municipal hall in Davao del Sur. According to the Municipal Mayor of Magsaysay on a news interview, there are 541 families (approximately 2,700 individuals) sheltering in the evacuation centre. Power interruption is reported in some areas; General Santos City, Carmen in North Cotabato, Sarangani Polomolok in South Cotabato, and in Sultan Kudarat. Based on some news interviews with the local government unit and press briefing of NDRRMC, 43 people are reported injured (30 injured in Kidapawan City while 13 injured in Mlang Cotabato).

Previously on 16 October 2019, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck the same area at 7:37 PM (local time) with a depth of 15km, approximately 22km southeast of Tulunan town, which killed seven people and injured 215 people in Regions XI, XII and BARMM. The earthquake has affected 7,303 families (35,481 people). As of 27 October 2019, NDRRMC reported that 936 families (4,604 people) continue seeking shelter in three evacuation centres while 407 families (2,035 people) are still displaced outside the evacuation centres.

This most recent earthquakes are causing increased trauma and fatigue among the people who have been previously affected by the 6.3 magnitude earthquake on 16 October 2019.

PHIVOLCS continues to monitor seismic events and issues earthquake information and real-time updates. The NDRRMC is coordinating with the city, provincial, municipal, and barangay disaster risk reduction and management councils and has issued situation reports. The NDRRMC has started issuing advisory to the local authorities through the local disaster risk reduction and management councils (LDRRMCs) to undertake precautionary measures within their area of responsibilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.