Philippines: Cotabato Earthquake – RRF 20/2019

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded 50,930 households/254,473 persons affected by the series of earthquakes in the provinces of Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and North Cotabato. UN OCHA estimates about 43,600 displaced people with about 80% of them staying in evacuation centers. They also reported that 33,110 houses have been damaged, 67% of which totally destroyed. Tulunan and Makilala municipalities in North Cotabato and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur have been most affected. There is a reported total of 22 dead, 424 injured, and 2 missing persons.

All of these occurrences are considered as part of a sequence of events from interrelated faults in the region. PHILVOLCS has reported that aftershocks may continue until December this year. Due to the magnitude of the events, landslide incidents were reported, and small to medium-sized earthquakes are experienced by the affected communities.

National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP) will provide food for the affected communities from the Rapid Response Fund. Another assessment will be conducted in December to look at the impact of the earthquake.

