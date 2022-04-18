Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #99, 11 April 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 10 April, a total of 3,681,374 COVID-19 cases and 59,769 (1.6%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a sudden and sharp increase in cases in late December 2021, but after peaking in early January, a decreasing trend has been continuing in the number of cases reported per day (Figure 1). There were 1,905 new cases (1.7 cases per 100,000 population3) reported in week 14 (4-10 April 2022), that is 29% lower than the previous week (28 March – 3 April 2022: 2,670 new cases, 2.4 cases per 100,000 population3). For week 14, NCR, Region IV-A: CALABARZON, and Region III: Central Luzon recorded the highest case counts at 678, 268, and 199 respectively.