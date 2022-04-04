Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #98, 28 March 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 27 March, a total of 3,676,991 COVID-19 cases and 59,015 (1.6%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a sudden and sharp increase in cases in late December 2021, but after peaking in early January, a decreasing trend has been continuing in the number of cases reported per day (Figure 1). There were 2,726 new cases (2.5 cases per 100,000 population3 ) reported in week 12 (21-27 March 2022), that is 24% lower than the previous week (14 – 20 March 2022: 3,563 new cases, 3.2 cases per 100,000 population3 ). For week 12, NCR, Region IV-A:

CALABARZON, and Region VI: Western Visayas recorded the highest case counts at 884, 376, and 281 respectively.