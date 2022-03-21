Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #97, 14 March 2022

3,670,739 Cases

3,551,687 Recoveries

57,610 Deaths

64,660,228 (64.4%)1 Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 cases

As of 13 March, a total of 3,670,739 COVID-19 cases and 57,610 (1.6%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a sudden and sharp increase in cases in late December 2021, but after peaking in early January, a decreasing trend has been continuing in the number of cases reported per day (Figure 1). There were 4,128 new cases (3.7 cases per 100,000 population3 ) reported in week 10 (7-13 March 2022), that is 35% lower than the previous week (28 February – 6 March 2022: 6,362 new cases, 5.8 cases per 100,000 population3 ). For week 10, NCR, Region IV-A: CALABARZON, and Region VI: Western Visayas recorded the highest case counts at 1,215, 572, and 423 respectively.