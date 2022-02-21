Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #95, 14 February 2022

3,637,280 Cases

3,500,956 Recoveries

54,930 Deaths

61,427,211 (61.1%) Fully Vaccinated

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

COVID-19 cases

As of 13 February, a total of 3,637,280 COVID-19 cases and 54,930 (1.5%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late December 2021, there was a sudden and sharp increase of cases, peaking in early January and currently on downward trend (Figure 1). There were 28,629 new cases (26 cases per 100,000 population3 ) reported in week 6 (7-13 February 2022), that is 55% lower than the previous week (31 January 2021 – 6 February 2022: 64,019 new cases, 58 cases per 100,000 population3 ). For week 6, NCR, Region VI: Western Visayas, and Region IV-A: CALABARZON recorded the highest case counts at 4,152, 3,479, and 2,886 respectively.