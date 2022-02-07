Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #94, 31 January 2022

3,545,680 Cases

3,288,925 Recoveries

53,891 Deaths

59,029,174 (69.5%)Fully Vaccinated

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

Summary of the epidemiological situation in Philippines

COVID-19 cases

As of 30 January 2022, a total of 3,545,680 COVID-19 cases and 53,891 (1.6%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded in Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late December 2021 there was a sudden and sharp increase of cases, peaking in early January and currently on downward trend (Figure 1). In week 4 (24 – 29 Jan*), a total of 112,115 cases were recorded, a 47% decrease in cases compared to week 3 (17 – 23 Jan) when 212,395 cases were recorded. In week 4, the highest number of cases were recorded in NCR: 17,213 cases; Region IV-A: 15,498 cases; Region VII: 10,323 cases. In week 4, the incidence (number of newly recorded COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population), was 102 (in week 2 it was 218).