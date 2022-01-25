Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #93, 17 January 2022

3,242,374 Cases

2,898,507 Recoveries 52,929 Deaths

55,093,313 (64.9%) Fully Vaccinated

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

Summary of the epidemiological situation in Philippines

COVID-19 cases

As of 17 January 2022, a total of 3,242,374 COVID-19 cases and 52,929 (1.6%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded in Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the peak of COVID19 cases in early September 2021, throughout the Philippines, the daily number of reported COVID-19 cases has been decreasing steadily until 25 December 2021 when sudden and sharp increase of cases started (Figure 1). In week 2 (10 – 15 Jan*), a total of 203,461 cases were recorded, a 781% increase in cases compared to week 1 (3 – 9 Jan) when 114,206 cases were recorded. In week 2, the highest number of cases were recorded in NCR: 105,031 cases; Region IV-A: 46,006 cases; Region III: 21,163 cases. In week 2, the incidence (number of newly recorded COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population), was 185.