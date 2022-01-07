Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #92, 3 January 2022

2,851,931 Cases

2,778,943 Recoveries

51,570 Deaths

49,797,374 (59.6%) Fully Vaccinated

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

Summary of the epidemiological situation in Philippines

COVID-19 cases

As of 2 January 2022, a total of 2,851,931 COVID-19 cases and 51,570 (1.8%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded in Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the peak of COVID-19 cases in early September 2021, throughout the Philippines, the daily number of reported COVID-19 cases has been decreasing steadily until 25 December 2021 when sudden and sharp increase of cases started (Figure 1). In week 52 (27 Dec – 2 Jan), a total of 14,440 cases were recorded, a 670% increase in cases compared to week 51 (20 – 26 Dec) when only 2,150 cases were recorded. In week 52, the highest weekly number of cases and highest increase compared to week 51 were observed in NCR: 9791 cases and 1132% increase; Region IV-A: 2056 cases and 861% increase; Region III: 856 cases and 507% increase. In week 52, the incidence (number of newly recorded COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population), was 13.1.