Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #90, 22 November 2021
Situation summary
Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.
2,826,410 Cases
2,758,235 Recoveries
47,074 Deaths
33,488,997 Vaccinated
• DOH recorded 21,1011 active cases as of 21 November 2021, with the breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) as follows:
o Asymptomatic: 918 (4.4%)
o Mild: 11,996 (56.9%)
o Moderate: 4,284 (20.3%)
o Severe: 2,738 (13.0%)
o Critical: 1,165 (5.5%)