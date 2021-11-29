Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #90, 22 November 2021

Situation summary

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

2,826,410 Cases

2,758,235 Recoveries

47,074 Deaths

33,488,997 Vaccinated

• DOH recorded 21,1011 active cases as of 21 November 2021, with the breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) as follows:

o Asymptomatic: 918 (4.4%)
o Mild: 11,996 (56.9%)
o Moderate: 4,284 (20.3%)
o Severe: 2,738 (13.0%)
o Critical: 1,165 (5.5%)

