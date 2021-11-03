Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #88, 25 October 2021

Situation summary

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

2,756,932 Cases

2,654,173 Recoveries

41,793 Deaths

25,614,366 Vaccinated

DOH recorded 60,957 active cases as of 24 October 2021, with the breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) as follows:

Asymptomatic: 3,732 (6.1%) Mild: 47,234 (77.5%)

Moderate: 5,607 (9.2%)

Severe: 3,079 (5.1%)

Critical: 1,305 (2.1%)

Top regions by Active Cases: 1 National Capital Region (NCR) 11,624 2 Region IV-A: CALABARZON 7,258 3 Region III: Central Luzon 5,811 4 Region II: Cagayan Valley 5,731 5 Region VI: Western Visayas 4,014 6 Region I: Ilocos Region 3,453 7 Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) 3,148 8 Region IX: Zamboanga Peninsula 2,941 9 Region VII: Central Visayas 2,867 10 Region XI: Davao Region 2,746

Out of the total 41,793 confirmed deaths, the most affected age group was 60-69 years old (27%) followed by 70-79 years old age group (22%) and 50-59 years old age group (19%).

Twenty-four percent (24%) of the total number of deaths reported were from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13%), CALABARZON (12%), Central Visayas (10%), and Western Visayas (7%).