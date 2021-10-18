Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #87, 11 October 2021

Situation summary

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

2,666,562 Cases

2,536,011 Recoveries

39,624 Deaths

19,597,787 Vaccinated

DOH recorded 90,927 active cases as of 10 October 2021, with the breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) as follows: Asymptomatic: 14,705 (16.2%)

Mild: 65,694 (72.2%)

Moderate: 6,090 (6.7%)

Severe: 3,135 (3.4%)

Critical: 1,303 (1.4%)

Top regions by Active Cases: 1 National Capital Region (NCR) 18,905

2 Region IV-A: CALABARZON 12,444

3 Region III: Central Luzon 9,516

4 Region II: Cagayan Valley 6,484

5 Region VI: Western Visayas 5,619

6 Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) 5,559

7 Region I: Ilocos Region 5,199

8 Region VIII: Eastern Visayas 5,037

9 Region XI: Davao Region 4,226

10 Region VII: Central Visayas 3,709

Out of the total 39,624 confirmed deaths, the most affected age group is 60-69 years old at 27% followed by 70-79 years old age group (22%) and 50-59 years old age group (19%).

25% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13%), CALABARZON (12%), Central Visayas (10%), Western Visayas (7%).