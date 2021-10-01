Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #86, 27 September 2021

Situation summary

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information

2,490,858 Cases

2,292,006 Recoveries

37,596 Deaths

17,007,328 Vaccinated

DOH recorded 161,4471 active cases as of 26 September 2021, 50% for both male and female, with the most affected age group 20-29 years. Breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) are as follows: Asymptomatic: 21,624 (13.4%) Mild: 130,885 (81.1%) Moderate: 5,134 (3.2%) Severe: 2,630 (1.6%) Critical: 1,174 (0.7%)



• Out of the total 37,405 confirmed deaths, 56% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 followed by the age group 70-79 years and the age group 50-59 years.

• 25.3% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13.4%), CALABARZON (12.4%), Central Visayas (10.5%), Western Visayas (7.2%).

• DOH recorded 25,450 health care workers positive for COVID-19. Of these, 24,988 (98.2%) have recovered, 105 (0.4%) have died and 357 (1.3%) were active cases. Of these active cases, 200 (56.0%) were mild cases, 106 (29.7%) were asymptomatic, 21 (5.9%) for both moderate and severe condition, and 9 (2.5%) in critical condition.

• The pilot implementation of the IATF proposed classification by ‘Alert Levels’ with Granular Lockdowns will be extended until the next month; as local chief executives have expressed appreciation and support on this new approach instead of larger community quarantine classifications