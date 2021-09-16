Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #85, 13 September 2021
Attachments
Situation summary
Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.
2,227,367 Cases
2,010,271 Recoveries
35,145 Deaths
17,078,676 Fully Vaccinated
DOH recorded 181,9511 active cases as of 12 September 2021, 51% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years. Breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) are as follows:
Asymptomatic: 17,245 (9.5%)
Mild: 156,441 (86.0%)
Moderate: 4,708 (2.6%)
Severe: 2,445 (1.3%)
Critical: 1,112 (0.6%)
-
Top regions by Active Cases:
National Capital Region (NCR) 50,980
Region IV-A: CALABARZON 38,418
Region III: Central Luzon 20,802
Region VI: Western Visayas 8,645
Region X: Davao Region 7,707
Region I: Ilocos Region 7,590
Region II: Cagayan Valley 6,832
Out of the total 35,145 confirmed deaths, 57% were male, with the most affected age group 60-69 followed by the age group 70-79 years and the age group 50-59 years.
26.1% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13.4%), CALABARZON (12.3%), Central Visayas (10%), Western Visayas (7.2%).
DOH recorded 24,234 health care workers positive for COVID-19. Of these, 23,767 (98.1%) have recovered, 104 (0.4%) have died and 363 (1.4%) were active cases. Of these active cases, 219 (60.3%) were mild cases, 95 (26.2%) were asymptomatic, 21 (5.8%) in severe condition, 9 (2.5%) in critical condition and 19 (5.2%) in moderate condition.
DOH proposed classification by ‘Alert Levels’
Provides a better picture of the COVID 19 situation as it classifies LGUs based on both case and health care capacity metrics.
Areas will be classified based on:
Case trend and risk classification (ADAR/Growth)
Health care capacity utilization rates
Local detection of Delta VOC
-
Case classification of Low, Moderate, High, and Critical risk based on cross tabulation of TWGR and ADAR is retained but with consideration to a one-week growth rate.
-