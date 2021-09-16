Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #85, 13 September 2021

Situation summary

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) daily Situation Update for further information.

2,227,367 Cases

2,010,271 Recoveries

35,145 Deaths

17,078,676 Fully Vaccinated

DOH recorded 181,9511 active cases as of 12 September 2021, 51% are male, with the most affected age group 20-29 years. Breakdown of active cases (based on disposition upon accomplishing case investigation forms) are as follows: Asymptomatic: 17,245 (9.5%)

Mild: 156,441 (86.0%)

Moderate: 4,708 (2.6%)

Severe: 2,445 (1.3%)

Critical: 1,112 (0.6%)

Top regions by Active Cases: National Capital Region (NCR) 50,980 Region IV-A: CALABARZON 38,418 Region III: Central Luzon 20,802 Region VI: Western Visayas 8,645 Region X: Davao Region 7,707 Region I: Ilocos Region 7,590 Region II: Cagayan Valley 6,832

Out of the total 35,145 confirmed deaths, 57% were male, with the most affected age group 60-69 followed by the age group 70-79 years and the age group 50-59 years.

26.1% of the total number of deaths reported are from NCR, followed by Central Luzon (13.4%), CALABARZON (12.3%), Central Visayas (10%), Western Visayas (7.2%).

DOH recorded 24,234 health care workers positive for COVID-19. Of these, 23,767 (98.1%) have recovered, 104 (0.4%) have died and 363 (1.4%) were active cases. Of these active cases, 219 (60.3%) were mild cases, 95 (26.2%) were asymptomatic, 21 (5.8%) in severe condition, 9 (2.5%) in critical condition and 19 (5.2%) in moderate condition.